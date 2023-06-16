First Republic Bank (FRCB) versus Its Rivals Critical Comparison

First Republic Bank (OTCMKTS:FRCB – Get Rating) is one of 67 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare First Republic Bank to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.2% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.6% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of First Republic Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Republic Bank 20.45% 11.26% 0.72% First Republic Bank Competitors 18.61% 12.06% 0.98%

Volatility & Risk

Earnings & Valuation

First Republic Bank has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Republic Bank’s competitors have a beta of 0.96, suggesting that their average stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Republic Bank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio First Republic Bank $6.75 billion $1.67 billion 0.03 First Republic Bank Competitors $13.85 billion $3.11 billion 10.18

First Republic Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than First Republic Bank. First Republic Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for First Republic Bank and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Republic Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A First Republic Bank Competitors 628 2230 2270 61 2.34

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 73.55%. Given First Republic Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Republic Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

First Republic Bank competitors beat First Republic Bank on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

