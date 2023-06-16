First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Upgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FSLR. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Solar from $162.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.92.

First Solar Stock Performance

Shares of First Solar stock opened at $192.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $200.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.68. First Solar has a 1-year low of $60.77 and a 1-year high of $232.00. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 494.58 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Activity at First Solar

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.66 million. First Solar had a return on equity of 0.71% and a net margin of 1.49%. The business’s revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Solar will post 7.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total value of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Post sold 10,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.52, for a total transaction of $2,185,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,289,713.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Sweeney sold 7,000 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.14, for a total transaction of $1,435,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,030,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,448 shares of company stock worth $12,182,857. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of First Solar

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,656,540 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,970,297,000 after acquiring an additional 308,610 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,457,489 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,250,942,000 after acquiring an additional 136,323 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 77.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,786,315 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,041,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Solar by 4.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,266,552 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $927,972,000 after acquiring an additional 179,035 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Solar by 2.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,236,723 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $485,528,000 after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the period. 80.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Articles

