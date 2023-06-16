First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the May 15th total of 73,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 423,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.32 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.15. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $43.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 585,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,102,000 after purchasing an additional 67,991 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 4,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,577,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

