First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:FGB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the May 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
NYSE FGB opened at $3.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.13. First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $3.83.
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.47%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile
First Trust Specialty Finance and Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Confluence Investment Management LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the specialty finance and other financial sectors.
