Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Fiserv Stock Up 1.8 %
Fiserv stock opened at $114.23 on Friday. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.
About Fiserv
