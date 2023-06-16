Foundation Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,754 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000. Microsoft makes up about 1.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 71.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 132 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares in the company, valued at $292,588.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.87, for a total value of $1,584,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 89,328 shares in the company, valued at $28,305,363.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.77, for a total value of $418,462.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,588.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $348.10 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $349.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $310.84 and a 200-day moving average of $273.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.59 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.23. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Macquarie upgraded Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Microsoft from $285.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.23.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

