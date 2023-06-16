Foundation Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Foundation Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 24,518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,000. Apple makes up about 3.2% of Foundation Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,615,701 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $456,728,000 after purchasing an additional 435,891 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 240,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,206,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $210,752,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 156,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,305,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Island Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 135,325 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $23,629,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total transaction of $29,991,744.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Price Performance

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $186.01 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.17 and a 12 month high of $186.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.83.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The business had revenue of $94.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Apple from $173.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.40.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

