Francis C. Rosch Sells 50,000 Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Stock

ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) CEO Francis C. Rosch sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $974,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,636,511.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

ForgeRock Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of FORG opened at $19.31 on Friday. ForgeRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -22.20 and a beta of 1.05.

Get ForgeRock alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ForgeRock

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $929,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $428,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of ForgeRock in the first quarter worth about $1,981,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 67,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 26,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 20.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 968,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,951,000 after buying an additional 163,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

ForgeRock Company Profile

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ForgeRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ForgeRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.