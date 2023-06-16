Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $38.23

Shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $38.23 and last traded at $38.23, with a volume of 7661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.14.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $740.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $36.33 and its 200 day moving average is $35.20.

Institutional Trading of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $415,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $943,000.

Franklin U.S. Equity Index ETF Company Profile

The fund invests at least 80% of its assets in the component securities of the underlying index. The index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that is maintained and calculated by Morningstar, Inc (Morningstar or index provider).

