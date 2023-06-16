Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Gaia Price Performance

GAIA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.98.

Get Gaia alerts:

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia

Gaia Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GAIA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Gaia by 5.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 15.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaia by 12.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 10,263 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gaia by 2.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gaia by 259.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 38,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.