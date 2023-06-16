Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Gaia Price Performance
GAIA stock opened at $2.55 on Friday. Gaia has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $4.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $53.22 million, a PE ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.98.
Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $19.65 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaia
Gaia Company Profile
Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. The firm provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gaia (GAIA)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.