Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Galectin Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Galectin Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GALT opened at $1.46 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Galectin Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Institutional Trading of Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GALT. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $460,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 260,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 18,959 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Galectin Therapeutics by 28.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 49,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in drug research and development to create new therapies for fibrotic disease, severe skin disease, and cancer. Its programs target the development of carbohydrate molecules which offers alternative options to larger market segments.

