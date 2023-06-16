Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Brookline Capital Management Forecasts

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Management cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Genelux in a research note issued on Monday, June 12th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.11). The consensus estimate for Genelux’s current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share. Brookline Capital Management also issued estimates for Genelux’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

GNLX stock opened at $36.18 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.02. Genelux has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $39.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $1,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genelux in the first quarter worth about $1,046,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $920,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Genelux during the first quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

