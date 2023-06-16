GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $50.81, but opened at $49.55. GitLab shares last traded at $50.62, with a volume of 280,215 shares traded.

Specifically, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,274 shares of company stock worth $2,495,400 in the last three months. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GTLB has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GitLab from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.88.

GitLab Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of -0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.85 and a 200-day moving average of $40.68.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.84 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 22.82% and a negative net margin of 42.84%. The business’s revenue was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTLB. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after acquiring an additional 177,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after acquiring an additional 327,244 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at $1,634,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

