Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Global Indemnity Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GBLI opened at $33.65 on Friday. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $20.52 and a 52 week high of $34.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $458.99 million, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28 and its 200 day moving average is $27.46.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Indemnity Group

Global Indemnity Group ( NASDAQ:GBLI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.46). Global Indemnity Group had a return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 2.53%. The company had revenue of $150.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Indemnity Group will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global Indemnity Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 4th quarter valued at $317,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 81,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RBF Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 288.1% during the 1st quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 176,387 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 130,941 shares during the last quarter. 45.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Reinsurance Operations, and Exited Lines. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

