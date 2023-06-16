Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL) Short Interest Up 72.2% in May

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 2,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Net Lease from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Global Net Lease in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GNL opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.58. Global Net Lease has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -799.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 2.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Global Net Lease by 1.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Global Net Lease by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 199,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in real estate investment service. It focuses on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western, and Northern Europe.

