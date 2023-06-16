Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Equitable Trust Co.

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,213 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 952 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Globant were worth $877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Globant by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Globant by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant Price Performance

NYSE:GLOB opened at $187.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.28 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $240.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Globant Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Globant from $204.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp cut their price target on Globant from $211.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Cowen cut their price target on Globant from $207.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

(Get Rating)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It includes application development, testing, infrastructure management, and application maintenance. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

