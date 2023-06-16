Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) Shares Gap Up to $4.04

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.04, but opened at $4.22. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes shares last traded at $4.32, with a volume of 276,068 shares trading hands.

GOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $4.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.43.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.86. The company has a market cap of $969.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.19.

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes ( NYSE:GOL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $947.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $957.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOL. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 535.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 179.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,322 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC bought a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA engages in the provision of air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment includes services for regular and non-scheduled national and international passengers, cargo, and mail bags.

