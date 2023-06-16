Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Golden Minerals Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of Golden Minerals stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. Golden Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $9.73.
Golden Minerals (NYSE:AUMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.59 million for the quarter.
Golden Minerals Company Profile
Golden Minerals Company, a precious metals exploration company, mines, constructs, and explores for mineral properties containing precious metals. It explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and other minerals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Rodeo gold mine situated in Durango State, Mexico; and a 100% interest in the Velardeña and Chicago gold-silver mining properties and associated oxide and sulfide processing plants located in the State of Durango, Mexico.
