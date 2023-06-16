Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) Hits New 52-Week High at $31.97

Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $31.97 and last traded at $31.96, with a volume of 15555 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.72.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSIE. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $64,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,953,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,779,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,281 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1,959.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 942,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,042,000 after purchasing an additional 896,827 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,886,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

