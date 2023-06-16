GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) Short Interest Up 71.8% in May

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,440,000 shares, an increase of 71.8% from the May 15th total of 6,660,000 shares. Currently, 5.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EAF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GrafTech International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrafTech International

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in GrafTech International during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 88.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE:EAF opened at $4.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.35. GrafTech International has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $7.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). GrafTech International had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 87.51%. The firm had revenue of $138.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

GrafTech International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GrafTech International Ltd. engages in the manufacture of graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The firm also produces a needle coke product which is a raw material in producing graphite electrodes. Its customers include steel producers and other ferrous and non-ferrous metal producers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Americas and Asia-Pacific, which sell its products into the automotive, construction, appliance, machinery, equipment, and transportation industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.