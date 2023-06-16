Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Receives $24.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.43.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Green Dot from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Green Dot from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th.
Green Dot Price Performance
NYSE GDOT opened at $19.69 on Tuesday. Green Dot has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Dot
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GDOT. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Dot by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 543.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $95,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Green Dot by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Green Dot
Green Dot Corp. is a financial technology and registered bank holding company. It engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business (B2B) Services, Money Movement Services, and Corporate and Other.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Green Dot (GDOT)
- Kroger Pulls Back To The Buy Zone
- Humana’s Fall Creates A Rare dip Buying Opportunity
- Deckers in Buy Zone, Propelled by Swift Pace of Hoka Sales
- After Hours Trading: How to Buy Stock After Hours When the Stock Market is Closed
- Tech Titans Propel QQQ: Is A Pullback Looming?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.