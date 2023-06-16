Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.20. Grifols shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 516,956 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.
