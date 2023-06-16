Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.20. Grifols shares last traded at $9.10, with a volume of 516,956 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grifols from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.52.

Grifols Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Grifols Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Grifols by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,172,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $200,571,000 after buying an additional 2,265,005 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $75,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grifols by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,522,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 597,905 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grifols by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,242,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flat Footed LLC raised its holdings in Grifols by 497.5% in the 3rd quarter. Flat Footed LLC now owns 5,600,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,971 shares during the last quarter. 14.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

