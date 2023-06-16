Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL) Short Interest Up 72.2% in May

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:HROWL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the May 15th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Price Performance

HROWL stock opened at $24.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.96. Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 52 week low of $23.00 and a 52 week high of $25.54.

Harrow Health, Inc. 8.625% Senior Notes due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, April 15th were issued a $0.5391 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%.

