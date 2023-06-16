Head to Head Comparison: Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) vs. Medifast (NYSE:MED)

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Rating) and Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Wag! Group and Medifast’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wag! Group N/A -821.47% -47.98% Medifast 9.27% 106.70% 49.55%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Wag! Group and Medifast, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wag! Group 0 0 5 0 3.00 Medifast 0 2 0 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Wag! Group currently has a consensus price target of $6.75, indicating a potential upside of 197.36%. Medifast has a consensus price target of $110.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.00%. Given Wag! Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Wag! Group is more favorable than Medifast.

88.1% of Wag! Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.0% of Medifast shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of Wag! Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Medifast shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Wag! Group and Medifast’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wag! Group $54.87 million 1.55 -$38.57 million ($1.79) -1.27 Medifast $1.60 billion 0.55 $143.57 million $12.77 6.27

Medifast has higher revenue and earnings than Wag! Group. Wag! Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Medifast, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Medifast beats Wag! Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wag! Group

Wag! Group Co. develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and access to other services. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Purchase, New York.

About Medifast

Medifast, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands. It markets its products through point-of-sale transactions over ecommerce platform. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

