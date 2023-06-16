Head-To-Head Survey: Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Cadrenal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CVKD – Get Rating) and Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Design Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Cadrenal Therapeutics alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A $1.10 million N/A N/A Design Therapeutics $230,000.00 1,332.97 -$63.31 million ($1.25) -4.38

Cadrenal Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Design Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadrenal Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Design Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and Design Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Design Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 223.91%. Given Design Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Design Therapeutics is more favorable than Cadrenal Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Cadrenal Therapeutics and Design Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadrenal Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Design Therapeutics N/A -20.73% -19.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

71.7% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.8% of Design Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Design Therapeutics beats Cadrenal Therapeutics on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadrenal Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cadrenal Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical development biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on developing Tecarfarin, a novel therapy with orphan drug indication for the prevention of systemic thromboembolism of cardiac origin in patients with end-stage renal disease and atrial fibrillation. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Ponte Vedra, Florida.

About Design Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Design Therapeutics, Inc. a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs. It is also developing GeneTAC product candidate portfolio for the treatment of other nucleotide repeat expansion-driven monogenic diseases, such as Fragile X syndrome, spinocerebellar ataxias, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, frontotemporal dementia, Huntington disease, and spinobulbar muscular atrophy. Design Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadrenal Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.