Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Heska from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Heska from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Heska from $58.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.25.

Heska Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HSKA opened at $119.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.58. Heska has a 12-month low of $57.83 and a 12-month high of $120.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 5.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heska

Heska ( NASDAQ:HSKA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $62.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.15 million. Heska had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that Heska will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Heska by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 102,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,207,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Heska by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Heska by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Heska by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Heska by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,409 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Heska Company Profile

Heska Corp. engages in the provision of veterinary and animal health diagnostic, and specialty products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment includes the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The International segment involves Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland.

