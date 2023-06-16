Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.35 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 13th. Zacks Research analyst A. Bhagat now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.33. The consensus estimate for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on HPE. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.62.

HPE stock opened at $17.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $11.90 and a fifty-two week high of $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The business had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,758.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

