Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,078 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $445,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON opened at $203.73 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.51 and its 200-day moving average is $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $135.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.14. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business had revenue of $8.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 53.51%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total value of $1,283,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on HON. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.56.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.