Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) Sets New 52-Week High at $316.57

Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $316.57 and last traded at $314.63, with a volume of 8998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $315.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Hubbell from $252.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Hubbell from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.33.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average of $250.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.99.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $1.15. Hubbell had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 42.79%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.16, for a total transaction of $152,969.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,376.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hubbell

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hubbell by 122.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Hubbell by 55.2% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Hubbell in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions segments. The Electrical Solutions segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.