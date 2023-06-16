Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Humana by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 207,314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $106,184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Humana by 36.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its stake in Humana by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 1,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $1,825,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of Humana stock opened at $463.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $514.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $418.70 and a 12 month high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 3.26%. Humana’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 28.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Diamond sold 4,156 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.28, for a total transaction of $2,187,219.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,806.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUM. SVB Securities decreased their price target on Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Humana from $625.00 to $576.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Humana from $562.00 to $568.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $599.72.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

