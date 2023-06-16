Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Price Target Cut to $12.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBAN. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.77.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 27.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 188,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $28,631,635,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

