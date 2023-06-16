iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK) Short Interest Up 71.9% in May

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICLK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, an increase of 71.9% from the May 15th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ICLK. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group by 1,024.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 147.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 33,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group by 2,160.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 78,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iClick Interactive Asia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000.

Shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group stock opened at $2.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.09. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a one year low of $2.05 and a one year high of $7.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.39.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an online marketing and data technology platform. It operates through the Marketing Solutions and Enterprise Solutions segments. The Marketing Solutions segment refers to the online marketing service business. The Enterprise Solutions segment reflects the results of the firm’s SaaS products and services.

