Ideanomics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IDEX)

Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 3,580 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 102% compared to the average daily volume of 1,773 call options.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 112,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 18,496 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 159,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 99,617 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 173,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 20,211 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ideanomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ideanomics by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 355,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 72,916 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDEX opened at $0.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Ideanomics has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.89.

Ideanomics ( NASDAQ:IDEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 60.66% and a negative net margin of 258.28%. The firm had revenue of $17.07 million for the quarter.

Ideanomics, Inc engages in facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and development of financial services and fintech products. It operates through the following segments: Ideanomics Mobility, Ideanomics Energy, and Ideanomics Capital. The Ideanomics Mobility segment focuses on electric vehicles, including mid-and-last-mile delivery trucks and vans, tractors, and two-wheelers.

