Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Up 72.5% in May

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, an increase of 72.5% from the May 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Infineon Technologies Price Performance

OTCMKTS IFNNY opened at $42.37 on Friday. Infineon Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.43 and a 52 week high of $42.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.31.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 22.32%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG engages in the provision of semiconductor and system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power & Sensor systems, Connected Secure Systems, and Other Operating Segments. The Automotive segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor for automotive applications.

