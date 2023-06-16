Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $5.13

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $5.35. Information Services Group shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 168,007 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

III has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research cut their price target on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Information Services Group Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a market capitalization of $257.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.08.

Information Services Group Increases Dividend

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Information Services Group had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company had revenue of $78.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.88 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

Institutional Trading of Information Services Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Information Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 108,571.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Information Services Group by 2,322.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 11,126 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

