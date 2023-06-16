Insider Selling: Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CFO Sells $750,400.00 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $750,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,800,817.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Five9 alerts:

On Monday, June 5th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 17,934 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $1,248,385.74.

On Friday, June 2nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $175,125.00.

On Monday, May 22nd, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $162,725.00.

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

Five9 Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of Five9 stock opened at $78.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.25 and a beta of 0.71. Five9, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $120.39. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $218.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. Research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIVN shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Five9 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Institutional Trading of Five9

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIVN. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in Five9 by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,855,573 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $278,719,000 after buying an additional 1,509,878 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 402.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,848,061 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479,988 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Five9 by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,196,520 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $164,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in Five9 by 3,131.1% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,040,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,602,000 after buying an additional 1,008,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in Five9 by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,495,298 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $169,331,000 after buying an additional 837,067 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.