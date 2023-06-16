Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 387 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,677 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $3,164,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Halliburton by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 215,614 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 54,247 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 178.7% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,196 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 22,567 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Halliburton by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 65,250 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC bought a new position in Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Halliburton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

Halliburton Stock Performance

NYSE HAL opened at $32.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $23.30 and a 52-week high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total value of $8,206,310.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 271,283 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.25, for a total transaction of $8,206,310.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 829,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,084,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Charles Jr. Geer sold 12,065 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.60, for a total transaction of $369,189.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 52,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,200.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation segments. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift, and completion services.

Featured Articles

