Insight Advisors LLC PA Acquires 485 Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Energy by 338.8% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chesapeake Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $155.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Chesapeake Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $87.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.54.

Chesapeake Energy Price Performance

Shares of Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $81.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.22 and a 200 day moving average of $79.14. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.68 and a 12 month high of $107.31. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.32. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 50.00%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.58%.

Chesapeake Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Further Reading

