Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,022 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in MP Materials were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in MP Materials by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.84% of the company’s stock.

In other MP Materials news, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.14 per share, with a total value of $126,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,089.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 647,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $14,057,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,561,002.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Stuart Rosenthal bought 6,000 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.14 per share, for a total transaction of $126,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,622 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,089.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $558,940. Corporate insiders own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

MP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $45.50 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet cut MP Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MP Materials from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered MP Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MP Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.13.

MP opened at $23.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 13.50, a quick ratio of 12.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MP Materials Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $40.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.34.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $95.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.89 million. MP Materials had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 52.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

