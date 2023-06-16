Insight Advisors LLC PA Decreases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arkos Global Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,609,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,420,000 after purchasing an additional 57,604 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $258.19 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $272.95. The company has a market capitalization of $68.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.34.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.