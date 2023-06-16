Insight Advisors LLC PA Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,072 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

BATS:JMST opened at $50.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.61.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

