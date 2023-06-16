Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %
IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day moving average of $405.84. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
