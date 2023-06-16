Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $2.39 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lcnb Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

IVV opened at $443.26 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $444.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $418.57 and a 200-day moving average of $405.84. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.