Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $363,000 Stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 55.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,923 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,639 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,220,171,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,796,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Huber Research upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.63.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ:META opened at $281.83 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $88.09 and a one year high of $283.99. The company has a market cap of $722.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The firm had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 billion. Equities analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $198,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,749 shares of company stock worth $9,119,323. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.