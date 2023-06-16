Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $369,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lessened its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Bensler LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 640,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,375,000 after buying an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,242,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,020,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.37 and a 52-week high of $48.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.