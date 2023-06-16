Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $383,000 Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $383,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WM. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $186.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.64.

Waste Management Stock Performance

NYSE WM opened at $164.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.89 and a 1 year high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

