Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $413,000 Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,558 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 67,584.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,037,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4,847.1% during the fourth quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 622,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,523,000 after acquiring an additional 609,469 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth $100,880,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $181.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.58. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $150.57 and a 1 year high of $191.36.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

