Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $493,000 Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,563 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 544 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.46, for a total value of $127,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,668.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,169,007. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,758 shares of company stock worth $54,612,872 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.85.

PANW opened at $243.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $200.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.62. The firm has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a PE ratio of 386.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.16. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.22 and a twelve month high of $244.86.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

