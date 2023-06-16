Insight Advisors LLC PA Has $557,000 Holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 123.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,846 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,202 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,565,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,166,000 after purchasing an additional 766,012 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,393,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,736,000 after acquiring an additional 309,513 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,524,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,635,000 after buying an additional 270,903 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 1,519.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 194,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 182,532 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,539,000 after buying an additional 170,750 shares during the period.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PTLC stock opened at $41.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.72 and its 200 day moving average is $37.90.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

