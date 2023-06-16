Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 7,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 40,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSEARCA:MDYV opened at $68.43 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $57.63 and a 12 month high of $75.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17.
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile
SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
