Insight Advisors LLC PA Increases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,101,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,917,000 after purchasing an additional 36,776 shares during the period. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Adams Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 245.0% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,930,000 after buying an additional 22,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,883,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $406.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $319.87 and a fifty-two week high of $407.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $383.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $371.36.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.